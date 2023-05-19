Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 24 April 2020, Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO) was awarded 85,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 50,354 shares vested on 24 April 2023.