05.06.2023 16:05:27
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|Name
|Geraint Jones
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 166 Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£23.36
|166
|Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|Date of the transaction
|2 June 2023
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
