Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) and a person closely associated (PCA) with the PDMR

 

On 22 June 2023, the Company was notified that Andrew Golding (a PDMR) transferred 492,934 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to his spouse, Helen Golding (a PCA) for nil consideration.

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Andrew Golding 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 June 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Transfer to spouse



 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00492,934£0.00
Aggregated£0.00492,934£0.00
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Helen Golding 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusSpouse of Andrew Golding – Chief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 22 June 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition from spouse		 PriceVolumeTotal
£0.00492,934£0.00
Aggregated£0.00492,934£0.00
         

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary        t: 01634 848 944

 

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                           t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


