29.06.2023 16:30:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

29-Jun-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Martin Davis

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.27

8,735

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

 

8,735

 

£19,886.84

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

26 June 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Martin Davis

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.31

4,300

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

 

 

4,300

 

£9,938.09

e)  

Date of the transaction

27 June 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Jane Davis

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

PCA of Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.29

8,721

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

 

 

4,300

 

£19,999.26

e)  

Date of the transaction

26 June 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Numis Securities

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Havish Patel

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Nick Donovan

Charlotte Craigie

Dearbhla Gallagher

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Powerscourt

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7970 246 725 /

+44 (0)7713 246 126

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 254485
EQS News ID: 1669313

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669313&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

