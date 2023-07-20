Director/PDMR Shareholding

20.07.2023 08:30:06

easyJet plc (EZJ)
20-Jul-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

20 July 2023

 

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2023, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE):

 

Name

Number of Shares over which option granted

Option price

Expected maturity date

Stuart Birrell

1,326

£4.07

1st September 2026

Sophie Dekkers

1,326

Jane Storm

3,095

Garry Wilson

1,326

 

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment.

 

 

For further details, please contact:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Birrell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Data & Information Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary share of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,326

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,326

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Sophie Dekkers

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Commercial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary share of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,326

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,326

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Jane Storm

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group People Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary share of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,095 shares at an exercise price of £4.07

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,095

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,095

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary share of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,326

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,326

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 258849
EQS News ID: 1683927

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

