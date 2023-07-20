|
20.07.2023 08:30:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
20 July 2023
The Company announces that, on 19 July 2023, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE):
The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment.
For further details, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|258849
|EQS News ID:
|1683927
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|17.07.23
|easyJet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.23
|easyJet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.23
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|easyJet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.23
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|5,65
|-1,33%
