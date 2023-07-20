easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



20-Jul-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST



easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding 20 July 2023 The Company announces that, on 19 July 2023, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE): Name Number of Shares over which option granted Option price Expected maturity date Stuart Birrell 1,326 £4.07 1st September 2026 Sophie Dekkers 1,326 Jane Storm 3,095 Garry Wilson 1,326 The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment. For further details, please contact: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary share of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,326 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,326 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Sophie Dekkers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary share of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,326 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,326 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jane Storm 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary share of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,095 shares at an exercise price of £4.07 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,095 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,095 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary share of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,326 shares at an exercise price of £4.07 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,326 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,326 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

