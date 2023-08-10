|
10.08.2023 16:12:02
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
August 10, 2023
Shell plc (the "Company”) announces that on August 9, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR”) has disposed of 8,000 certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each ("Shell Shares”). In this case, the ratio is 1:1 and accordingly 8,000 certificates represent 8,000 Shell Shares.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Bram
|Last Name(s)
|Schot
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets
|Identification Code
|NL0009558519
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€22.34 (average – breakdown below)
|Volume
|8000
|Total
|€178,751.00
|Aggregated information
|Trade 1
|Trade 2
|Volume
|5000
|Volume
|3000
|Price
|€22.345
|Price
|€22.342
|Total
|€111,725.00
|Total
|€67,026.00
|Date of transaction
|August 9, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Euronext
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|07.08.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|Shell Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|Shell Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|Shell Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|28,39
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.