16.08.2023 08:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.315115710,756
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A – Single transaction

e)Date of the transaction2023-08-15

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
g)Additional InformationNone

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameBEN BAXTER
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
£4.369,645
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A – SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction2023-08-15

f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
g)Additional InformationNONE

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameTHOMAS HICKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR

b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
£4.367,000
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A – SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction2023-08-15

f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
g)Additional InformationNONE


