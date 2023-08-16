Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR) b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c)



Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £4.3151157 10,756 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A – Single transaction



e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-15



f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON g) Additional Information None

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name BEN BAXTER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER



b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH







IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)



Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares £4.36 9,645 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A – SINGLE TRANSACTION e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-15



f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON g) Additional Information NONE





