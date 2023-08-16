16.08.2023 16:49:45

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMike Rogers
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a Share Acquisition Agreement entered into on 14 June 2023
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £23.13



GBP £23.20		4,775



38
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price


£111,327.35


£23.13/23.20
e)Date of the transaction16 August 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Admiral Group PLC

