Director/PDMR Shareholding

23-Aug-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Sarah Gentleman

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Non-executive director

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.25

4,444

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

4,444

 

£9,999

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

23 August 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Numis Securities

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Havish Patel

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Nick Donovan

Charlotte Craigie

Dearbhla Gallagher

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Powerscourt

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7970 246 725 /

+44 (0)7713 246 126

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 266656
EQS News ID: 1710037

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

