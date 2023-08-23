Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sarah Gentleman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.25 4,444 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 4,444 £9,999 e) Date of the transaction 23 August 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Nick Donovan Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Powerscourt Public relations Elly Williamson Jane Glover +44 (0)7970 246 725 / +44 (0)7713 246 126

