Director/PDMR shareholding

05.09.2023 11:30:06

easyJet plc (EZJ)
05-Sep-2023 / 10:30 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

05 September 2023

 

The Company announces that it received notification on 05 September 2023 that Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, acquired 17,281 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 04 September 2023 at a price of £4.35 per share.

 

For further details, please contact:

 Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

 

a)

Name

Sue Clark

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Senior Independent Director

 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

easyJet plc

 

 

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

£4.35

17,281

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

 

17,281

 

£4.35

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-09-04

 

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 269371
EQS News ID: 1719235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

