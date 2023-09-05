easyJet plc

(the Company)

Director/PDMR shareholding

05 September 2023

The Company announces that it received notification on 05 September 2023 that Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, acquired 17,281 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 04 September 2023 at a price of £4.35 per share.

For further details, please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.