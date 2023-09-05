|
05.09.2023 11:30:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR shareholding
05 September 2023
The Company announces that it received notification on 05 September 2023 that Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, acquired 17,281 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 04 September 2023 at a price of £4.35 per share.
For further details, please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts:
|
