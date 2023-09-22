22.09.2023 13:33:13

Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 September 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 September 2023, 945,832 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the "Company”)
Transaction notification

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameClive Whiley
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusChairman
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
5p per share

 		945,832
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction22 September 2023
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 3,054,168 shares to 4,000,000 shares.

Media enquiries to MHP                

Tel: 020 3128 8613

Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
                        


