Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 September 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 September 2023, 945,832 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the "Company”)

Transaction notification





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated a) Name Clive Whiley 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Chairman b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mothercare PLC b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc

ISIN: GB0009067447 b) Nature of transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 5p per share



945,832 d) Aggregated Information n/a e) Date of transaction 22 September 2023 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 3,054,168 shares to 4,000,000 shares.

Media enquiries to MHP

Tel: 020 3128 8613

Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com

