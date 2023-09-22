|
22.09.2023 13:33:13
Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 September 2023
Mothercare plc
Director/PDMR shareholdings
Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 September 2023, 945,832 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.
Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:
Mothercare plc (the "Company”)
Transaction notification
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clive Whiley
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mothercare PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5p per share
|945,832
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|n/a
|e)
|Date of transaction
|22 September 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 3,054,168 shares to 4,000,000 shares.
Media enquiries to MHP
Tel: 020 3128 8613
Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mothercare PLCShs
|0,04
|2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: ATX im Minus -- DAX unter Druck -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notiert schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.