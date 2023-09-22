Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd September 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/09/2023



Share Price:



£5.495 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/09/2023



Share Price:



£5.495 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2023 Simon Coles 22 22 3,310 Katy Wilde 22 22 5,055 Alan Dale 23 23 3,405 Benjamin Ford 23 23 1,806 Nicholas Wiles 23 23 1,712 Mark Latham 23 23 1,227 Tanya Murphy 23 23 1,322 Christopher Paul 23 23 3,803 Antony Sappor 23 23 2,004 Jo Toolan 23 23 4,966 Stephen O’Neill 23 23 749 Anna Holness 23 23 749 Nick Williams 9 9 1,209 Rob Harding 22 22 44

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138