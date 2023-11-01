Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Thomas Chambers 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC b) LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0007174294 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.2075 18,583 £3,855.98 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume e) Date of the transaction 31 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

31 October 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850