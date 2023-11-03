|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
3 November 2023
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
On 2 November 2023, the Company was notified that Simon Walker (a PDMR) purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company. The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a. Name of natural person
|Simon Walker
2. Reason for the notification
a. Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
Purchase of shares of £0.01 each
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Prices
|Volumes
|£3.150600
|25,000
d. Aggregated Information:
(i) volume
(ii) price
(iii) total
- 25,000
- £3.150600
- £78,765.00
e. Date of transaction
02 November 2023
f. Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB Group PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
