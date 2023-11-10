Director/PDMR Shareholding

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name Neal Ransome

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Identification code GB0034202076

(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares

(c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.669 per share 16,068

(d)







Aggregated information N/A













- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2023