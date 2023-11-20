Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

20 November 2023

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

On 17 November 2023, the Company was notified that Maureen Duke, (a PCA) purchased 49,170 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company. The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a. Name of natural person Maureen Duke

2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Spouse of Rod Duke - Chairman of the Board of Charter Court

Financial Services Limited

b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

b. Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4. Details of the transaction(s):

a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360

b. Nature of Transaction

Purchase of shares of £0.01 each

c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

Prices Volumes £3.8658 £3.81974 48,000

1,170

d. Aggregated Information:

(i) volume a. 48,000; b. 1,170

(ii) price a. 48,000 at £3.8658; b. 1,170 at £3.81974

(iii) total £190,027.50

e. Date of transaction

17 November 2023

f. Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.