24.11.2023 13:30:46

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 24, 2023 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

EUR

Price

€30.0875

Volume

39,390

Total

€1,185,146.63

Aggregated information

 

 

 

Volume

39,390

Price

€30.0875

Total

€1,185,146.63

Date of transaction

November 24, 2023

Place of transaction

Amsterdam

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

ENQUIRIES

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 


