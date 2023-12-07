Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 DECEMBER 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding Peter Dines 7 December 2023 5,444 0.9184 22,137

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peter Dines 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Northern 3 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800MWOA6W221PI432 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each







GB0031152027 b)



Nature of the transaction



Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) £0.9184

Volume(s) 5,444 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.