07.12.2023 12:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 DECEMBER 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Anna Brown7 December 20238,7110.918423,944

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAnna Brown  
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern 3 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800MWOA6W221PI432
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0031152027
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.9184
Volume(s) 8,711
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction7 December 2023
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern 3 VCT PLC 0,86 1,79% Northern 3 VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen