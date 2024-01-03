|
03.01.2024 11:32:45
Director/PDMR Shareholding
3 January 2024
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)
The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 2 January 2024 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 29 December 2023 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 2 January 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 02/01/2024
Purchase Price: £5.14
|Nicholas Wiles
|34
|Rob Harding
|2
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Nicholas Wiles
|2. Rob Harding
|3. Simon Coles
|4. Katy Wilde
|5. Benjamin Ford
|6. Mark Latham
|7. Tanya Murphy
|8. Christopher Paul
|9. Anthony Sappor
|10. Jo Toolan
|11. Stephen O’Neill
|12. Anna Holness
|13. Nick Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£5.14
|34
|2.
|£5.14
|2
|3.
|£5.14
|64
|4.
|£5.14
|97
|5.
|£5.14
|36
|6.
|£5.14
|24
|7.
|£5.14
|27
|8.
|£5.14
|74
|9.
|£5.14
|40
|10.
|£5.14
|95
|11.
|£5.14
|16
|12.
|£5.14
|16
|13.
|£5.14
|24
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|34
|£5.14
|£174.76
|2.
|2
|£5.14
|£10.28
|3.
|64
|£5.14
|£328.96
|4.
|97
|£5.14
|£498.58
|5.
|36
|£5.14
|£185.04
|6.
|24
|£5.14
|£123.36
|7.
|27
|£5.14
|£138.78
|8.
|74
|£5.14
|£380.36
|9.
|40
|£5.14
|£205.60
|10.
|95
|£5.14
|£488.30
|11.
|16
|£5.14
|£82.24
|12.
|16
|£5.14
|£82.24
|13.
|24
|£5.14
|£123.36
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Attachment
