03.01.2024 11:32:45

Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 January 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 2 January 2024 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 29 December 2023 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 2 January 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 02/01/2024
Purchase Price: £5.14
Nicholas Wiles34
Rob Harding2

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Nicholas Wiles
2. Rob Harding
3. Simon Coles
4. Katy Wilde
5. Benjamin Ford
6. Mark Latham
7. Tanya Murphy
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Jo Toolan
11. Stephen O’Neill
12. Anna Holness
13. Nick Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£5.1434
2.£5.142
3.£5.1464
4.£5.1497
5.£5.1436
6.£5.1424
7.£5.1427
8.£5.1474
9.£5.1440
10.£5.1495
11.£5.1416
12.£5.1416
13.£5.1424
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.34£5.14£174.76
2.2£5.14£10.28
3.64£5.14£328.96
4.97£5.14£498.58
5.36£5.14£185.04
6.24£5.14£123.36
7.27£5.14£138.78
8.74£5.14£380.36
9.40£5.14£205.60
10.95£5.14£488.30
11.16£5.14£82.24
12.16£5.14£82.24
13.24£5.14£123.36
e)Date of the transaction02 January 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Attachment


