Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 January 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 January 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Award Date: 22/01/2024



Purchase Price: £5.19516 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/01/2024



Allotment Price: £5.19516 Nicholas Wiles 24 24 Rob Harding 24 24



The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/