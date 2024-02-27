|
27.02.2024 15:32:48
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|February 27, 2024
|Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares awarded
|Purchase price per Share
|Wael Sawan
|26 February 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|28,796
|GBP 24.94
|Sinead Gorman
|26 February 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|18,276
|GBP 24.94
|Philippa Bounds
|26 February 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|4,134
|GBP 24.94
|Robertus Mooldijk
|23 February 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|4,836
|EUR 29.63
|Huibert Vigeveno
|26 February 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|12,455
|EUR 29.54
|Zoe Yujnovich
|26 February 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|16,414
|EUR 29.54
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Anthony Clarke
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Shell Media Relations
|International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.94
|Volume
|28,796
|Total
|718,172.24
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|28,796
|Price
|24.94
|Total
|718,172.24
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.94
|Volume
|18,276
|Total
|455,803.44
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|18,276
|Price
|24.94
|Total
|455,803.44
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|24.94
|Volume
|4,134
|Total
|103,101.96
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|4,134
|Price
|24.94
|Total
|103,101.96
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robertus
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|29.63
|Volume
|4,836
|Total
|143,290.68
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|4,836
|Price
|29.63
|Total
|143,290.68
|Date of transaction
|23/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|29.54
|Volume
|12,455
|Total
|367,920.70
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|12,455
|Price
|29.54
|Total
|367,920.70
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|29.54
|Volume
|16,414
|Total
|484,869.56
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|16,414
|Price
|29.54
|Total
|484,869.56
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2024
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
