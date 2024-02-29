29.02.2024 11:09:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Rhodri Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.2061

582£701.95
d)Aggregated information N/A - single transaction  
      
e)Date of the transaction 29 February 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
29 February 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 1,13 0,00% Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen