Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 March 2024

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together "PDMRs”)

1. The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 5 March 2024 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 05 March 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 5 March 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 05/03/2024
Purchase Price: £4.895
Nicholas Wiles38
Rob Harding5

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

2. PDMR Sale of Shares

The Company was notified on the 1 March 2024 that the PDMR, Nicholas Williams, sold 1,885 shares at a price of £4.935 in the Company. The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Williams
13. Nicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£4.89570
2.£4.89540
3.£4.8955
4.£4.89519
5.£4.89529
6.£4.89530
7.£4.89519
8.£4.89580
9.£4.89544
10.£4.895104
11.£4.895106
12.£4.89538
13.£4.89525
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.70£4.895£342.65
2.40£4.895£195.8
3.5£4.895£24.48
4.19£4.895£93.01
5.29£4.895£141.96
6.30£4.895£146.85
7.19£4.895£93.01
8.80£4.895£391.6
9.44£4.895£215.38
10.104£4.895£509.08
11.106£4.895£518.87
12.38£4.895£186.01
13.25£4.895£122.38
e)Date of the transaction02 January 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameNicholas Williams
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

GB00B02QND93
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                 Volumes

£4.935                   1,885
 Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

1,885

£4.935

£9,302.48
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2024
f)Place of the transaction

XLON


