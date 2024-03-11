|
11.03.2024 17:41:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|March 11, 2024
|Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP”).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares vested
|Wael Sawan
|07 March 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|103,848.99
|Sinead Gorman
|07 March 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|33,699.45
|Philippa Bounds
|07 March 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|19,096.35
|Robertus Mooldijk
|07 March 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|44,870.60
|Rachel Solway
|07 March 2024
|SHEL (LSE)
|22,241.64
|Huibert Vigeveno
|07 March 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|81,595.63
|Zoe Yujnovich
|07 March 2024
|SHELL (AMS)
|44,870.60
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Anthony Clarke
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Shell Media Relations
|International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|103,848.99
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|103,848.99
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|33,699.45
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|33,699.45
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|19,096.35
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|19,096.35
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robertus
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|44,870.60
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|44,870.60
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|22,241.64
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|22,241.64
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|81,595.63
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|81,595.63
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|44,870.60
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|44,870.60
|Price
|NIL
|Total
|N/A
|Date of transaction
|07/03/2024
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Gewinne in London: FTSE 100 am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
10:04
|FTSE 100-Papier Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Pluszeichen in London: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 schwächelt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Verluste in London: FTSE 100 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|29,62
|1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.