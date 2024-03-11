11.03.2024 17:41:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
March 11, 2024    
     
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP”).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares vested  
Wael Sawan07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 103,848.99   
Sinead Gorman07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 33,699.45   
Philippa Bounds07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 19,096.35   
Robertus Mooldijk07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60   
Rachel Solway07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 22,241.64   
Huibert Vigeveno07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 81,595.63   
Zoe Yujnovich07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60   
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.		 
     
     
Anthony Clarke    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  
     
     
     
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
     
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume103,848.99
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 103,848.99
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume33,699.45
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 33,699.45
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume19,096.35
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 19,096.35
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume44,870.60
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 44,870.60
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume22,241.64
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 22,241.64
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume81,595.63
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 81,595.63
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume44,870.60
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 44,870.60
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen

27.02.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.02.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.24 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.02.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.02.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) 29,62 1,11% Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen