|
12.03.2024 13:40:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)
Keith Davies (CRO/PDMR)
Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
Alistair Hargreaves (Deputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money/PDMR)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|As above
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of 69 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP £25.73
|69
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 schwächelt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Admiral Group-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Admiral Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 verbucht am Donnerstagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in London: Börsianer lassen FTSE 100 am Donnerstagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Admiral Group PLC
|31,42
|0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.