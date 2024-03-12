12.03.2024 17:20:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

  		Name

  		Andrew Sheen

 
 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status

 

  		PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b) Initial Notification Amendment

  		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction (i)      Vesting and exercise of 2021 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
(ii)      Sale of ICG Units

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  

Price                                         Volume
(i)      €0.065                                       99,593   
(ii)      €4.60                                            34,857

 

 
             Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		N/A
e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2024

 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

 
g) Additional Information  

 


