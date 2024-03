Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a)



Name



Declan Freeman











2 Reason for the notification





a) Position/status







PDMR / Managing Director – Container and Terminal Division

b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc

b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b) Nature of the transaction (i) Vesting and exercise of 2021 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

(ii) Sale of ICG Units





c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

(i) €0.065 79,674

(ii) €4.60 17,500









Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2024





f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland