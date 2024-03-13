Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 17:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Lesley Williams
 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 		Non-executive Director and PDMR
b)Initial Notification Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
EUR4.665                                    5,000
  Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction13 March 2024
 Place of the transaction 

Dublin, Ireland
g)Additional Information 


