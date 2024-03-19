|
19.03.2024 17:29:38
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
March 19, 2024
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€30.177501
|Volume
|45,373
|Total
|€1,369,243.743
|Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of Transaction
|March 15, 2024
|Place of Transaction
|Euronext Amsterdam
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|1,317
|30.1675
|39730.5975
|744
|30.165
|22442.76
|15,000
|30.1675
|452512.5
|620
|30.17
|18705.4
|74
|30.175
|2232.95
|656
|30.17
|19791.52
|506
|30.175
|15268.55
|818
|30.175
|24683.15
|506
|30.175
|15268.55
|664
|30.175
|20036.2
|98
|30.175
|2956.17
|666
|30.165
|20089.89
|1,258
|30.1675
|37950.715
|534
|30.155
|16102.77
|787
|30.165
|23739.855
|116
|30.165
|3499.14
|541
|30.1625
|16317.9125
|51
|30.17
|1538.67
|553
|30.17
|16684.01
|142
|30.175
|4284.85
|33
|30.175
|995.775
|224
|30.175
|6759.2
|112
|30.175
|3379.6
|201
|30.175
|6065.175
|974
|30.175
|29390.45
|533
|30.18
|16085.94
|32
|30.18
|965.76
|78
|30.18
|2354.04
|205
|30.18
|6186.9
|75
|30.185
|2263.875
|76
|30.185
|2294.06
|1,133
|30.1825
|34196.7725
|1,126
|30.1825
|33985.495
|73
|30.19
|2203.87
|520
|30.185
|15696.2
|508
|30.185
|15333.98
|72
|30.19
|2173.68
|100
|30.19
|3019
|420
|30.19
|12679.8
|320
|30.195
|9662.4
|89
|30.195
|2687.355
|72
|30.195
|2174.04
|2
|30.195
|60.39
|62
|30.195
|1872.09
|80
|30.195
|2415.6
|62
|30.195
|1872.09
|707
|30.20
|21351.4
|24
|30.20
|724.8
|78
|30.20
|2355.6
|534
|30.20
|16126.8
|580
|30.20
|17516
|977
|30.195
|29500.515
|143
|30.195
|4317.885
|122
|30.19
|3683.18
|1,000
|30.19
|30190
|61
|30.19
|1841.59
|75
|30.19
|2264.25
|859
|30.19
|25933.21
|125
|30.19
|3773.75
|667
|30.19
|20136.73
|98
|30.19
|2958.62
|81
|30.195
|2445.795
|479
|30.195
|14463.405
|965
|30.195
|29138.175
|697
|30.195
|21045.915
|75
|30.195
|2264.625
|66
|30.195
|1992.87
|287
|30.185
|8663.095
|318
|30.185
|9598.83
|62
|30.185
|1871.47
|27
|30.185
|814.995
|83
|30.19
|2505.77
|566
|30.19
|17087.54
|570
|30.19
|17208.3
|99
|30.195
|2989.305
|308
|30.195
|9300.06
|367
|30.195
|11081.565
|98
|30.20
|2959.6
|660
|30.20
|19932
|425
|30.20
|12835
|69
|30.20
|2083.8
|43
|30.20
|1298.6
|58
|30.20
|1751.6
|87
|30.20
|2627.4
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:58
|Minuszeichen in London: So performt der FTSE 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
10:04
|FTSE 100-Papier Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Verluste in London: FTSE 100 schwächelt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in London: FTSE 100 schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Anleger in London halten sich zurück: FTSE 100 sackt am Montagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 am Montagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Montagshandel in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|18.03.24
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.24
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.24
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.03.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|30,60
|0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. An der Wall Street sind positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.