19.03.2024 17:29:38

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 19, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
CurrencyEUR
Price €30.177501

 
Volume 45,373
Total€1,369,243.743

 
Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 

 
  


Date of TransactionMarch 15, 2024
Place of TransactionEuronext Amsterdam

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€)Total for trade (€)
1,31730.167539730.5975
74430.16522442.76
15,00030.1675452512.5
62030.1718705.4
7430.1752232.95
65630.1719791.52
50630.17515268.55
81830.17524683.15
50630.17515268.55
66430.17520036.2
9830.1752956.17
66630.16520089.89
1,25830.167537950.715
53430.15516102.77
78730.16523739.855
11630.1653499.14
54130.162516317.9125
5130.171538.67
55330.1716684.01
14230.1754284.85
3330.175995.775
22430.1756759.2
11230.1753379.6
20130.1756065.175
97430.17529390.45
53330.1816085.94
3230.18965.76
7830.182354.04
20530.186186.9
7530.1852263.875
7630.1852294.06
1,13330.182534196.7725
1,12630.182533985.495
7330.192203.87
52030.18515696.2
50830.18515333.98
7230.192173.68
10030.193019
42030.1912679.8
32030.1959662.4
8930.1952687.355
7230.1952174.04
230.19560.39
6230.1951872.09
8030.1952415.6
6230.1951872.09
70730.2021351.4
2430.20724.8
7830.202355.6
53430.2016126.8
58030.2017516
97730.19529500.515
14330.1954317.885
12230.193683.18
1,00030.1930190
6130.191841.59
7530.192264.25
85930.1925933.21
12530.193773.75
66730.1920136.73
9830.192958.62
8130.1952445.795
47930.19514463.405
96530.19529138.175
69730.19521045.915
7530.1952264.625
6630.1951992.87
28730.1858663.095
31830.1859598.83
6230.1851871.47
2730.185814.995
8330.192505.77
56630.1917087.54
57030.1917208.3
9930.1952989.305
30830.1959300.06
36730.19511081.565
9830.202959.6
66030.2019932
42530.2012835
6930.202083.8
4330.201298.6
5830.201751.6
8730.202627.4

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


