21.03.2024 16:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameANDREW WEBB
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)Volume(s)
STG£3.0210,000 SHARES
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction2024-03-20
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional Information 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kenmare Resources PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kenmare Resources PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kenmare Resources PLC 3,62 7,10% Kenmare Resources PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Die Wall Street tendiert abwärts. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen