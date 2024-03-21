21.03.2024 18:34:12

Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.

NameNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedNumber of PSP Shares VestingTotal number of Shares Sold for TaxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Andrew Golding4,65657,93127,324

30,607

April Talintyre3,16839,40818,587

20,821

Jens Bech1,80022,40010,565

11,835

Jason Elphick1,41517,6058,304

9,301

Peter Hindle84010,4494,929

5,520

Hasan Kazmi1,51418,8418,887

9,954

Clive Kornitzer1,93124,02311,331

12,692

Lisa Odendaal1,23715,3907,259

8,131

Richard Wilson1,24215,4497,287

8,162

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Executive Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil57,931
(2) £3.7814927,324
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 57,931
  2. 27,324


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £103,325.44


e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personApril Talintyre
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Financial Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil39,408
(2) £3.7814918,587

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 39,408
  2. 18,587


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £70,286.56


e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil22,400
(2) £3.7814910,565

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 22,400

(2) 10,565



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £39,951.44
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil17,605
(2) £3.781498,304

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 17,605
  2. 8,304


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £31,401.49
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personPeter Hindle
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil10,449
(2) £3.781494,929

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 10,449

(2) 4,929



Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £18,638.96
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil18,841
(2) £3.781498,887

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 18,841

(2) 8,887



Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £ 33,606.10
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil24,023
(2) £3.7814911,331

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 24,023
  2. 11,331


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £42,848.06
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil15,390
(2) £3.781497,259

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 15,390

(2) 7,259



Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £ 27,449.83
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil15,449
(2) £3.781497,287

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 15,449

(2) 7,287



Aggregated price
  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £ 27,555.71
e. Date of transaction20 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde                                         t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat        

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OSB Group PLC Registered Shs 4,36 -1,36% OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen