22.03.2024 09:00:00

Director/ PDMR shareholding

22 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 21 March 2024 at a price of £3.8613 per Share being the average of the three Dealing Days post the 2023 preliminary results. This is in line with our normal approach to determining the grant level.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return.  The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired
Executive Directors
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding56,199261,142

317,341
April Talintyre33,581N.A.*33,581
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech19,38291,531110,913
Jason Elphick17,26784,026101,293
Jon Hall19,59795,363114,960
Peter Hindle12,95163,02075,971
Victoria Hyde20,85998,506119,365
Hasan Kazmi19,92196,126116,047
Clive Kornitzer21,446104,362125,808
Lisa Odendaal14,09865,65879,756
Richard Wilson15,09272,82387,915

                                        * A PSP award has not been granted to April Talintyre who will be retiring from the Company on 9 May 2024

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding

 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Grant of Awards

 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.8613317,341£1,225,348.80
Aggregated£3.8613317,341£1,225,348.80
         
           

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre

 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Finance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:



Grant of Awards

 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.861333,581£129,666.32
Aggregated£3.861333,581£129,666.32
         
           

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.8613110,913

£428,268.37

Aggregated£3.8613110,913

£428,268.37

         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.8613101,293

£391,122.66

Aggregated£3.8613101,293

£391,122.66

         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency  
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound 
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal 
£3.8613114,960

£443,895.05

 
Aggregated£3.8613114,960

£443,895.05

        
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency  
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound 
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal 
£3.861375,971

£293,346.82

 
Aggregated£3.861375,971

£293,346.82

        
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusDeputy Chief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency  
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound 
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal 
£3.8613119,365

£460,904.07



 
Aggregated£3.8613119,365

£460,904.107

        
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency  
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound 
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal 
£3.8613116,047

£448,092.28

 
Aggregated£3.8613116,047

£448,092.28

        
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.8613125,808

£485,782.43

Aggregated£3.8613125,808

£485,782.43

         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.861379,756

£307,961.84



Aggregated£3.861379,756

£307,961.84



         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards





 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.861387,915

£339,466.19
Aggregated£3.861387,915

£339,466.19
    

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 21 March 2024Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards



 PriceVolumeTotal
£3.861387,915£339,466.19
Aggregated£3.861387,915£339,466.19
         

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde                                         t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat        

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


