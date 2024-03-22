|
22.03.2024 12:00:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|CLEVER FONSECA
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€3.54
|4,200 SHARES
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-03-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|EURONEXT DUBLIN
|g)
|Additional Information
