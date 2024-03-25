|
25.03.2024 15:30:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Crown Place VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tony Ellingham
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.3122
|16,015
|£5,000.00
|£0.3138
|15,933
|£5,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|£0.3130
|31,948
|£10,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
25 March 2024
