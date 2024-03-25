25.03.2024 15:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Maxwell Packe  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.287034,965£45,000.00
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Pippa Latham  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.287011,655£15,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Christopher Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.28707,770£10,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Clare Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to Director
Christopher Burrows		  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.287023,310£30,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Rhodri Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.30036,152£8,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification
25 March 2024


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.