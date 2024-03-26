Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2023 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP). The 2023 DSBP was granted on 22 March 2023 at a price of £4.9787 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the three dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

Name Number of DSBP Shares Vesting Total number of Shares Sold Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account Jens Bech 20,630 20,630 0 Jason Elphick 19,001 8,962 10,039 Jon Hall 20,519 9,678 10,841 Peter Hindle 19,133 9,025 10,108 Victoria Hyde 4,946 2,333 2,613 Hasan Kazmi 21,603 10,190 11,413 Clive Kornitzer 22,455 10,591 11,864 Lisa Odendaal 20,390 20,390 0 Richard Wilson 21,963 21,963 0

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 20,630 (2) £3.701974 20,630 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) and (2) 20,630



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £76,371.72 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 19,001 (2) £3.701974 8,962



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



19,001 8,962



Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £33,177.09 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jon Hall 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Group Managing Director - Mortgages and Savings



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 20,519 (2) £3.701974 9,678



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 20,519



(2) 9,678



Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £35,827.70 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Peter Hindle 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Group Chief Information Officer



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 19,133 (2) £3.701974 9,025



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 19,133



(2) 9,025







Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £33,410.32 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



i. Position/status



Deputy Chief Financial Officer



j. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 4,946 (2) £3.701974 2,333



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 4,946



(2) 2,333





Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £8,636.71

e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



k. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



l. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 21,603 (2) £3.701974 10,190



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) 21,603



(2) 10,190







Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £37,723.12 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



m. Position/status



Group Chief Operating Officer



n. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 22,455 (2) £3.701974 10,591



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



22,455 10,591



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £39,207.61 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



o. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



p. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 20,390 (2) £3.701974 20,390



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) and (2) 20,390



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £75,483.25 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



q. Position/status



Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer



r. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 21,963 (2) £3.701974 21,963



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

(1) and (2) 21,963







Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £81,306.45 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.