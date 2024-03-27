|
27.03.2024 17:42:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 27, 2024
Shell plc (the "Company”) announces that on March 25, 2024:
a) Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 10,725 shares of €0.07 each in the Company ("Shares”); and
b) Brian Bounds, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA”) with Philippa Bounds immediately repurchased 10,663 Shares into his Individual Savings Account ("ISA”).
The di?erence between the sale and purchase price is the brokerage commission.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Philippa
|
Last Name(s)
|
Bounds
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Legal Director
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BP6MXD84
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of ordinary shares
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
£26.38
|
Volume
|
10,725
|
Total
|
£282,925.50
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Volume
|
10,725
|
Price
|
£26.38
|
Total
|
£282,925.50
|
Date of transaction
|
March 25, 2024
|
Place of transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Brian
|
Last Name(s)
|
Bounds
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
PCA with Philippa Bounds (PDMR)
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BP6MXD84
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
£26.383
|
Volume
|
10,663
|
Total
|
£281,321.93
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Volume
|
10,663
|
Price
|
£26.383
|
Total
|
£281,321.93
|
Date of transaction
|
March 25, 2024
|
Place of transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|28.03.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.24
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
