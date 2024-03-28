|
28.03.2024 12:00:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining plc
28 March 2024
Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chair
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|15.81045
|5,000
|Aggregated information
|
5,000 Ordinary Shares
GBP 79,052.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|15.9633
|18,500
|Aggregated information
|
18,500 Ordinary Shares
GBP 295,321.05
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Endeavour Mining-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Endeavour Mining von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Endeavour Mining-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Investition in Endeavour Mining von vor 3 Jahren gerechnet? (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)