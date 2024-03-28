+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 12:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
28 March 2024

Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSrinivasan Venkatakrishnan
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChair
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
15.810455,000
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
 

5,000 Ordinary Shares

 

 

GBP 79,052.25
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChief Executive Officer
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
15.963318,500
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
 

18,500 Ordinary Shares

 

GBP 295,321.05
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

