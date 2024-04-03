03.04.2024 12:15:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
3 April 2024

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameNaguib Sawiris
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusNon-Executive Director
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyCAD
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
28.385847,820
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
 

47,820 Ordinary Shares

 

 

CAD 1,357,408.96
e)Date of the transaction2 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten