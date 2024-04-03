03.04.2024 18:17:18

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
April 3, 2024    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 25, 2024 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2023, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Wael Sawan28 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 1,748.87 EUR 30.99
Wael Sawan28 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 76.11 GBP 26.27
Sinead Gorman28 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 670.92 GBP 26.27
Philippa Bounds28 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 0.01 EUR 30.99
Philippa Bounds28 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 134.32 GBP 26.27
Robertus Mooldijk28 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 556.39 EUR 30.99
Rachel Solway28 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 5.00 GBP 26.27
Huibert Vigeveno28 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 1,038.83 EUR 30.99
Zoe Yujnovich28 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 1,179.82 EUR 30.99
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
     


