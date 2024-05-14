|
14.05.2024 14:28:39
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14 May 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies that on 14 May 2024 Andy Golding (a PDMR) exercised his option to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB Group PLC 2020 three-year Sharesave Scheme ("2020 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.29013 per share.
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andy Golding
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Exercise of Sharesave option
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£2.29013
|7,859
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
7,859
Aggregated price
Total Exercise Price: £17,998.13
|e. Date of transaction
|14 May 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
OSB GROUP PLC
|Jason Elphick
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
|Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OSB Group PLC Registered Shs
|5,10
|-0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.