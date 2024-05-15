|
15.05.2024 18:16:55
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
The Company announces that on 13 May 2024, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 101,126 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards and Deferred Bonus Awards that were granted to him on 28 April 2021. Full details of the Awards were included in a regulatory announcement released on 20 April 2021 and in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. A total of 48,450 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|BEN BAXTER
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 28 APRIL 2021 UNDER THE Kenmare Resources PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|48,450 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
|g)
|Additional Information
