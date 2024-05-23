Toronto, Ontario, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)



Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – May 23, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ) announces that on May 21, 2024, it was informed that Livermore Strategic Opportunities LP in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of Amaroq Minerals, is Managing Director, acquired a total of 20,600 depositary receipts in the Company. This brings David Neuhauser's indirect total holding to 14,541,224 shares, representing 4.45% of the Company's capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Livermore Strategic Opportunities LP, David Neuhauser 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:







Identification code: Depositary receipts representing Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.







ISIN: IS0000034569 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of depositary receipts representing Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price(s) Volume(s)

ISK 128.5 20,600 d) Aggregated information:



Aggregated volume:



Average price:



20,600







ISK 128.5



e) Date of the transaction(s): May 21, 2024



f) Place of the transaction XICE





Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of Gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment