|
31.05.2024 10:25:07
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Albion Development VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Richard O’Shaughnessy
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Development VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0004832472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.8932
|888
|£793.17
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 May 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benjamin Larkin
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Development VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB0004832472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.8932
|14,377
|£12,841.54
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 May 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
31 May 2024
