|
11.06.2024 11:44:07
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Geraint Jones
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 152 Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£27.31
|152
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10.06.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Admiral Group von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Admiral Group von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Schwacher Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Admiral Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Admiral Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Admiral Group von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Admiral Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Admiral Group PLC
|30,90
|-1,84%