17.06.2024 15:16:27
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Michael Brierley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£25.54
£25.75
|13
2
|d)
|Aggregated information
15
£25.57
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2024 and 17 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Rachel Brierley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Wife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£25.54
|70
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
