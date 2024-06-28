Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 June 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 2,025 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 27 June 2024, and 10,246 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 28 June 2024. Subsequently, he repurchased 927 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company into his ISA and his PCAs purchased 1,098 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.

The Company was also notified that Lisa Odendaal (a PDMR) sold 11,300 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company and that Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 26,691 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and relates to transactions by PDMRs in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction (i) Sale of 2,025 shares from nominee account

(ii) Purchase of 927 shares into ISA account

(iii) Sale of 10,246 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume i. £4.403422 i. 2,025 ii. £4.418292 ii. 927 iii. £4.310624 iii. 10,246 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume



2,025 927 10,246



Aggregated price



Total Sale Price: £8,916.93 Total Purchase Price: £4,095.76 Total Sale Price: £44,166.65 e. Date of transaction i. and ii. 27 June 2024

iii. 28 June 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 815 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.417011 815 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

815







Aggregated price

Total Purchase Price: £3,599.86



e. Date of transaction 27 June 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Louis Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 283 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.415027 283 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

283







Aggregated price

Total Purchase Price: £1,249.45



e. Date of transaction 27 June 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 11,300 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.360018 11,300 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

11,300







Aggregated price

Total Sale Price: £49,268.20



e. Date of transaction 28 June 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 26,691 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.38543 26,691 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

26,691







Aggregated price

Total Sale Price: £117,051.51







e. Date of transaction 28 June 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

