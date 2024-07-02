|
02.07.2024 16:26:24
Director/PDMR Shareholding
02 July 2024
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR”)
The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan ("RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 30 June 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 30 June 2024. These awards were automatically released on the vest date having met the required performance conditions and were exercised based on pre-existing instructions.
|PDMR
|Number of conditional shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vesting
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
|Net Vested shares
|Number of shares sold
|Anthony Sappor
|2,876
|501
|3,377
|1,587
|1,790
|1,790
|Christopher Paul
|3,451
|602
|4,053
|1,904
|2,149
|0
|John Lynch
|3,408
|594
|4,002
|1,880
|2,122
|0
|Josephine Toolan
|4,141
|723
|4,864
|2,285
|2,579
|0
|Nicholas Williams
|575
|95
|670
|314
|356
|0
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.48 per share. Details on Net Vested shares sold are set out below.
The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 8,996 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
Enquiries:
Paypoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.48200
|3,377
|2.
|£6.48200
|4,053
|3.
|£6.48200
|4,002
|4.
|£6.48200
|4,864
|5.
|£6.48200
|670
|d)
|Aggregated information
|1. £21,889.71
|2. £26,271.55
|3. £25,940.96
|4. £31,528.45
|5. £4,342.94
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 July 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Sappor
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£6.48200
|1,790
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£11,602.78
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 July 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
