03.09.2024 10:52:38

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCostantino Moretti
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusHead of International Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 50 ordinary shares awarded on 1 September 2021 under the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) equivalent scheme for international managers.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £29.1050
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
 N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 September 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Admiral Group PLC 33,02 -1,08% Admiral Group PLC

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

